Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

