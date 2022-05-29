Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.85.
About Montage Gold
