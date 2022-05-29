Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 33.5% in May

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,765. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

