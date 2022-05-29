Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). Motus GI also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 152.78% and a negative net margin of 5,331.94%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

MOTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Motus GI from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

MOTS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.40.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.