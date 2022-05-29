MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 12,904.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,377,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,427 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

