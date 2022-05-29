MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

