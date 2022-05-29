MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

