MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$52.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.09.
MTY Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
Further Reading
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.