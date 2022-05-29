Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Mustang Bio from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.77. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.