My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 35.0% in May

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the April 30th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,329,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. My Size has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of My Size by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of My Size by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

