NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 485.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 92,486 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NantHealth by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.