National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $74.27 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

