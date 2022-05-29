Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NAII stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

