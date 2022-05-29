Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the April 30th total of 693,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NTUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 319,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,621. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.23. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.93.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Natus Medical by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

