Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $10.39 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

