Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NLS stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Nautilus (Get Rating)
Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.
