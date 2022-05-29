Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00.

Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,539. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

LUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.30 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.58.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

