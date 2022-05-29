Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
NEPT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions (Get Rating)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
