Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NEPT stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

