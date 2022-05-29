NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 721,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

