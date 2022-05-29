New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF opened at $0.06 on Friday. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

