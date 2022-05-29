New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF opened at $0.06 on Friday. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
