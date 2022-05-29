New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Down 33.1% in May

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the April 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in New Concept Energy by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

GBR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 165,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,431. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 87.13%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Concept Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

