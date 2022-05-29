Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.59.
Several research firms have weighed in on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $8.74 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
