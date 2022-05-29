NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Shares of NGKSY remained flat at $$9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54. NGK Spark Plug has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CLSA upgraded NGK Spark Plug from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

