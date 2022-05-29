Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

About Nippon Steel (Get Rating)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.