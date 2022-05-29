Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Down 32.7% in May

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.62.
