Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in May

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,667. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.