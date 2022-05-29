Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Down 35.6% in May

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ MBTC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451. Nocturne Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Nocturne Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nocturne Acquisition by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nocturne Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocturne Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.