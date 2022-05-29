NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Update

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NORMA Group from €33.00 ($35.11) to €36.00 ($38.30) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

NORMA Group stock remained flat at $$26.50 during midday trading on Friday. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

