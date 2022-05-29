Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the April 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.96 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

