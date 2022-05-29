Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NBN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,258. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $316.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

