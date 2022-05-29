Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

