Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTIC. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.