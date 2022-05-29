Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,700 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the April 30th total of 629,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 166,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

