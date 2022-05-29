Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.13 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

