NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.29. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.