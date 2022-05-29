NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.06). NovoCure also reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,187,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $41,294,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $22,522,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $83.98 on Friday. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovoCure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.