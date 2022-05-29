Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $53,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

