Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $16.86 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,669 shares of company stock valued at $115,576. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

