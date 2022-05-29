Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $16.86 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.40.
In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,090.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,669 shares of company stock valued at $115,576. 19.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
