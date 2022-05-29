Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Issue $2.94 Dividend

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.94 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
OAS opened at $161.79 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 37.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.
