Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) to Issue $2.94 Dividend

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.94 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

OAS opened at $161.79 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 37.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

