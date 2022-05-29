Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OVBC opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $147.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

