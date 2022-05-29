Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) versus RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Critical Survey

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -2.68% 4.25% 0.75% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A -46.97% 3.02%

98.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnichannel Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Omnichannel Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 1 2 0 2.67 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus target price of $190.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Omnichannel Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.28 billion 1.30 -$40.15 million ($4.85) -32.08 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A $6.93 million N/A N/A

Omnichannel Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on ‘omnichannel' businesses, such as technology-enabled cross-channel retail and consumer services, including the direct-to-consumer/e-commerce retail, consumer healthcare, consumer marketplaces, consumer services, and related sectors. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Millburn, New Jersey.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.