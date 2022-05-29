Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in May

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the April 30th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 70,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,224. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.32.

Oncolytics Biotech ( NASDAQ:ONCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.