OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
