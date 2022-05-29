OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ONCS. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.03.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

