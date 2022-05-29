OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.