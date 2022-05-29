OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.
About OneSoft Solutions (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSoft Solutions (OSSIF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.