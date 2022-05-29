Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OPSSF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens (Get Rating)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.