Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the April 30th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OPSSF stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Opsens has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
