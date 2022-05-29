OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OPHC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 18.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 676.3% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115,736 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

