Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the April 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OGEN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 572,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,555. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.05. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

In other Oragenics news, Director Fred Telling bought 124,785 shares of Oragenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $44,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 229,306 shares of company stock valued at $75,317. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

