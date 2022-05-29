O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.25.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $647.34 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $519.32 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

