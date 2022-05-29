Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $2.40 on Friday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Organovo by 78.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organovo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Organovo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Organovo during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

