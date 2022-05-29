Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Kerry A. Galvin acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $383,109. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.64. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

