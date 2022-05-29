Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 158.9 days.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.79. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.00.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

