Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $59,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.74 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

