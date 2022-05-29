Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE OVV opened at $56.44 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.00.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

